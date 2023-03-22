Video: Doctors deliver baby via C-section during earthquake in Kashmir

The video showed medical devices shaking with the impact of the earthquake as the woman lay on the operating table. (Image credit: Screengrabs from video tweeted by @cmo_anantnag)

Doctors and other medical staff at a government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag performed a Caesarean section (C-section) delivery amid the earthquake that jolter several parts of north India on Tuesday night.

An emergency C-section was being done on a woman at the hospital in Anantnag when strong tremors were felt inside the operation theatre.

A video showed medical devices shaking with the impact of the earthquake as the woman lay on the operating table in the middle of the surgery. After a few seconds, the power went out and the room went dark. The medical staff in the room could be heard chanting prayers.

“Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly and thank god, everything is alright,” the chief medical officer of Anantnag tweeted, sharing the video.



Emergency LSCS was going-on at SDH Bijbehara Anantnag during which strong tremors of Earthquake were felt.

Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly & Thank God,everything is Alright.@HealthMedicalE1 @iasbhupinder @DCAnantnag @basharatias_dr @DHSKashmir pic.twitter.com/Pdtt8IHRnh

— CMO Anantnag Official (@cmo_anantnag) March 21, 2023

Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan too, including Lahore.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of houses as the earthquake struck around 10:20 pm. The tremors were also felt in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Within minutes, "earthquake" became the top trending keyword on Twitter, with users sharing their how they felt the tremors. Several people in Delhi also shared videos from their homes, showing shaking ceiling fans and chandeliers.

Though no casualties were reported in India, 11 people lost their lives and over 160 were injured in Pakistan