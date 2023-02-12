'Save my cat first': Turkey student buried under rubble tells rescuers. Watch

A student in Turkey who was buried under debris caused by the powerful earthquake earlier this week, had a condition for the rescuers who were trying to pull him out -- his cat "Strawberry" had to be saved first.

Kerem Cetin's request was honoured and rescuers pulled out a rather reluctant and bewildered ginger white cat from the rubble before helping him.

The incident has won hearts on social media with many lauding the pet owner in Turkey.

"People love their pets. They are family too! When you think that animals should not be saved, remember that the animal may be the only family member many people may have left. All lives matter. God bless these rescuers and all who are affected by this devastating tragedy," commented Michelle H (@MHannveg).

"The owner was trying to get his cat out first while the cat is clearly having hard time leaving their owner in there. It's possible that cat could've left earlier if it wanted to but stuck by him. This is love," wrote another Twitter user Rosefairy Steep (@Rosefairyy).