 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Watch: Turkey football fans throw thousands of toys on field for earthquake-affected kids

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

The match between Turkish football clubs Besiktas and Antalyaspor was paused after four minutes 17 seconds, representing the time the first earthquake struck Turkey and Syria at 4.17am on February 6.

Players collect toys from the pitch as Besiktas fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul.

Football fans in Istanbul threw thousands of soft toys onto the pitch during a match between the country's clubs Besiktas and Antalyaspor for children affected by the earthquakes.

The match was paused after four minutes 17 seconds, representing the time the first earthquake struck Turkey and Syria at 4.17 am, on February 6, the BBC reported. The fans then began throwing the toys, which will be given to children in Turkey and Syria, from the stands.

More than 50,000 people have died following the earthquakes in both countries.

"Our fans organised a meaningful event called 'This toy is my friend' during the match in order to give morale to the children affected by the earthquake," Besiktas told the BBC. "The fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region."

Read more: World Bank estimates Turkey quake damage at $34 billion