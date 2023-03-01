Watch: Turkey football fans throw thousands of toys on field for earthquake-affected kids

Players collect toys from the pitch as Besiktas fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul.

Football fans in Istanbul threw thousands of soft toys onto the pitch during a match between the country's clubs Besiktas and Antalyaspor for children affected by the earthquakes.

The match was paused after four minutes 17 seconds, representing the time the first earthquake struck Turkey and Syria at 4.17 am, on February 6, the BBC reported. The fans then began throwing the toys, which will be given to children in Turkey and Syria, from the stands.



Watch this, and tell me you did not feel something. Football fans in Turkey throw toys down on the field to collect for the children in the earthquake zone. Such a beautiful and heartwrenching scene of love. Such big hearts.

— Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) February 26, 2023

More than 50,000 people have died following the earthquakes in both countries.

"Our fans organised a meaningful event called 'This toy is my friend' during the match in order to give morale to the children affected by the earthquake," Besiktas told the BBC. "The fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region."

TURKISH FANS HELP CHILDREN IMPACTED BY EARTHQUAKE Amazing scenes at Besiktas, as fans flood the pitch with stuffed animals and toys for the thousands of children affected by the tragic earthquake in Turkey. Football as healing, positive force.

— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 26, 2023

But, it wasn't only joyfully donating toys, it was itself a protest too, the BBC reported, as Besiktas fans erupted in anti-government chants.

Anti-government sentiment has risen in Turkey, especially after the handling of the earthquake was seen to be inadequate. Since the government does not allow freedom of assembly and expression, crowds use football games as opportunities to chant protests in hundreds.