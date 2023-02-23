Tajikistan earthquake: Building shakes violently, items fall off shelves in viral video

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit in the east of mountainous ex-Soviet Tajikistan on Thursday without producing victims or damage, officials said.

The quake struck around 5:37 am local time at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

A video shot inside what appeared to be a house in Tajikistan showed the structure shaking violently during the earthquake as things began to fall off shelves.

The USGS estimated that "little or no population" would be exposed to landslides from the quake, and the Tajik emergency committee later said that no victims or damage were reported.

The quake's epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China, about 67 kilometres from the small mountain town of Murghob.