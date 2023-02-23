Tajikistan earthquake: Building shakes violently, items fall off shelves in viral video

Screengrab from video shared by @steve_hanke on Twitter.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit in the east of mountainous ex-Soviet Tajikistan on Thursday without producing victims or damage, officials said.

The quake struck around 5:37 am local time at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

A video shot inside what appeared to be a house in Tajikistan showed the structure shaking violently during the earthquake as things began to fall off shelves.



FLASH: Last night, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Tajikistan, near the border with China (Reuters). This just confirms my School Boy's Theory of History: It’s just one damn thing after another. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/r7yAmYhKDu

— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 23, 2023

The USGS estimated that "little or no population" would be exposed to landslides from the quake, and the Tajik emergency committee later said that no victims or damage were reported.

The quake's epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China, about 67 kilometres from the small mountain town of Murghob.

A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake, followed by a 4.6-magnitude earthquake.

In Pics: New earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border

The sparsely populated territory is surrounded by the towering Pamir Mountains, some reaching 7,000 metres (22,965 feet) above sea level, and is home to Lake Sarez.

The aquamarine-coloured body of water -- formed as a result of an earthquake in 1911 -- is among Tajikistan's largest lakes.

Located behind Lake Sarez is a natural dam deep in the Pamir Mountains, and experts have warned of catastrophic consequences if the dam were breached.

With a population of 9.5 million people, Tajikistan is the most impoverished former Soviet republic, and like much of the rest of Central Asia is highly prone to natural disasters, with a long history of floods, earthquakes, landslides, avalanches and heavy snowfalls.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read more: Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 43,556, minister says