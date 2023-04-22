Earth Day 2023: Google doodle puts spotlight on climate change

On Earth Day 2023, Google's doodle put the spotlight on climate change and highlighted how individuals and communities can work together to combat it. Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures, causing global warming, and weather patterns, mainly caused by human activities.

On Earth Day, observed on April 22, people across the world honour achievements of the environmental movement and consider areas where further climate action is required.

On Saturday, Google's animated doodle, fashioned out of real leaves, showed sketches of various animals performing everyday tasks in an environment-friendly way. A buzzing bee indulges in recycling glass bottles with a bear, as a pair of a bird and a bumble bee get busy installing the solar panel. The doodle also shows a rabbit and mouse planting and watering trees, a frog enjoying its basketful of local produce, and a squirrel hanging up his clothes to dry instead of using the dryer.

"Today’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how individuals and communities can work together in big and small ways to take action against climate change. On this day, people all over the globe honor the achievements of the environmental movement and consider areas where further climate justice is needed," the doodle website read.

Moneycontrol News