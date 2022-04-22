Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle time-lapse shows stark effects of climate change

The Google Doodle on April 22 marks Earth Day with stark images of the effects of climate change.

It uses real time-lapse imagery to show glacial retreat at Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and Sermersooq in Greenland, the destruction of Harz Forests in Germany and coral bleaching on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

The time lapse images are sourced from Google Earth and other sources.

“Today’s annual Earth Day Doodle addresses one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change,” Google said in a note accompanying the doodle. “Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet.”

Google will keep rotating these four images on its homepage throughout the day.

Earth Day marks the birth anniversary of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

Today, it has become the biggest secular observance in the world. Over a billion people mark Earth Day as the day to bring about wide-ranging policy changes.

The theme of Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In Our Planet".

"This is the moment to change it all -- the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate," read a note on Earth Day's official website. "Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, and our livelihoods."

The website added that for Earth Day 2022, the world needs to act boldly, innovate broadly and implement equally.

"It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens -- everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet," it added.