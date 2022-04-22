English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle time-lapse shows stark effects of climate change

    Earth Day 2022: The Google Doodle shows retreating glaciers in Africa and Greenland, destroyed forests in Germany and coral bleaching on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST
    Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle draws attention to climate change, the most urgent topic of our times.

    Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle draws attention to climate change, the most urgent topic of our times.

    The Google Doodle on April 22 marks Earth Day with stark images of the effects of climate change.

    It uses real time-lapse imagery to show glacial retreat at Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and Sermersooq in Greenland, the destruction of Harz Forests in Germany and coral bleaching on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

    The time lapse images are sourced from Google Earth and other sources.

    “Today’s annual Earth Day Doodle addresses one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change,” Google said in a note accompanying the doodle. “Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet.”

    Google will keep rotating these four images on its homepage throughout the day.

    Close

    Related stories

    Earth Day marks the birth anniversary of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

    Today, it has become the biggest secular observance in the world. Over  a billion people mark Earth Day as the day to bring about wide-ranging policy changes.

    The theme of Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In Our Planet".

    "This is the moment to change it all -- the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate," read a note on Earth Day's official website. "Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, and our livelihoods."

    The website added that for Earth Day 2022, the world needs to act boldly, innovate broadly and implement equally.

    "It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens -- everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet," it added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #climate change #Earth Day #Google Doodle
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 07:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.