Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EA Access game subscription service is coming to PS4 on July 24; starting at Rs 350 a month

The service will cost $5 (Approx. Rs 350) a month or $29.99 (Approx. Rs 2,100) a year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Less than a month after Microsoft’s big announcement to bring the Xbox Game Pass to PC, Sony is now following suit by bringing EA Access to the PS4. Sony first rejected the service in 2014, and the announcement marks the ends of EA Access’ Xbox One exclusivity.

EA’s subscription service will be available on the PlayStation 4 starting on the July 24. The service will cost $5 (Approx. Rs 350) a month or $29.99 (Approx. Rs 2,100) a year. This comes as excellent news for PS4 users as the primary benefit of subscribing to the service is that it gives you access to a library of games, much like Xbox’s Game Pass.

EA Access includes titles like Titanfall, Star Wars: Battlefront, FIFA 18, Burnout Paradise Remastered, and The Sims 4. The subscription service is no stranger to the latest AAA titles as well with Battlefield V recently making an appearance on the Access Vault.

Close

Games on EA Access must be downloaded and not streamed, allowing users to play games in their entirety. DLC content for games may not necessarily be available with the service.

EA Access subscribers will also receive certain other benefits like 10 percent discount on all EA games and expansion packs. Access members can also take advantage of ‘Play First Trials’, where players can get access to upcoming EA titles 10 hours before their official release. Additionally, the 10 percent discount also applies on in-game purchases you make like FIFA points or Apex Coin in Apex Legends.

EA Access first launched on Xbox One in 2014, while the service is available to PC users with Origin Access and Origin Access Premier. The move is a step in the right direction as it will give PlayStation users access to a ton of new titles at a very reasonable price.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

