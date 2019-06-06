E3 2019: All the biggest gaming announcements under one roof

Horizon Zero Dawn | PS4 | Sale Price: Rs 925 | One of the most exciting games from last year is available at a mouth-watering 62 percent discount from a listed price of Rs 2,499. This open world action-adventure video game is set in a post-apocalyptic world taken over by killer robots and follows the life of Alloy as she learns about her origins that has kept her sheltered in the past. (Image: PlayStation)

As gamers around the world gather for the biggest celebration of video games, big names are gearing up to showcase the future of interactive entertainment. E3 will play host to industry titans like Bethesda, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and so many more.

As thousands of gamers head to LA and millions more tune in online; here’s some of the biggest news coming to the event –

Microsoft is set to make a big splash at E3 2019 with Gears 5 – a sequel to Gears of War 4 – and Halo Infinite. And, while the launch of a new console will probably have to wait till 2020, Microsoft should have a lot more in store with Project xCloud and the new changes coming to the Xbox. And, even if we don’t see a next-gen console, we could see some of the hardware it will utilise.

Google will use E3 2019 to unveil all the details about its cloud game streaming service, Stadia.

Nintendo’s Pokemon Sword and Shield will join a list of other titles to make their debut on the Switch.

Ubisoft has announced that it would be releasing three AAA titles before March 2020. Ubisoft will also provide more details on the recently revealed Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The company has also confirmed Watch Dogs Legion is coming to E3. Who knows, with Ubisoft’s unpredictably, we may even get a new Splinter Cell game.

Bethesda has a mammoth task ahead of correcting Fallout 76’s massive failure. But even if Fallout 76 isn’t well received, Bethesda has several internal studios to fall back on.

Square Enix rides into E3 2019 as the dark horse of the event. After the massive success of Avengers: Endgame, the no better time than the present for the studio to play its huge superhero card.

Sony won’t be making an appearance at the event, while EA is set to hold its annual EA Play event the weekend before E3 2019.