e-RUPI launch : What are the experts saying?

With the launch of e-RUPI heralding a new era of financial inclusion and ease of living for the country today, PM Narendra Modi lauded the digital payment system as an example of how “India is moving forward and connecting people in the 21st century with the help of advanced technology”.

This also comes in light of the burgeoning UPI transactions, which crossed 300 crores, to the value of 6 lakh crore. Notably, the person and purpose-specific SMS/QR code-based system will eliminate the need for any physical interface, mobile banking, debit, or credit cards by simply and directly allowing the beneficiary to avail the benefits by redeeming the codes at specific centers. With the virtual, pre-paid voucher-like payment interface ensuring timely, transparent, and leak-proof delivery to mandated customers, not only does it benefit the transfer of various government welfare schemes but also can be deployed by corporate firms for their corporate social responsibility practices.

We get three experts to weigh in on the benefits, potential, long-term prospects of e-RUPI and its impact on digital currency (CBDCs) in India. Read on:

Mr. Avinash Shekhar, Co-CEO, ZebPay

“We are glad to see e-RUPI which is a great way to implement person and purpose-specific digital transactions. We are also looking forward to seeing the features of central bank digital currencies and how they will work. These are great steps towards forming a complete digital economy that has its own unique roles. We believe crypto assets, along with these innovations like e-RUPI and digital currencies, can co-exist in the digital Indian economy.”

Mr. Bharat Panchal, CRO - APAC, Middle-east, and Africa, FIS

“The new digital payment mode- e-RUPI- is basically a prepaid voucher that can be issued directly to citizens after verifying mobile number and identity. The e-RUPI voucher will be delivered in the form of a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher to the beneficiary’s mobile number.

The beneficiary can redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app, or internet banking access, at the service provider. This would be a very useful instrument for those who are not privy to the digital platform yet the government can extend monetary support in digital form directly to citizens in a “leak-proof manner” in the form of prepaid e-voucher powered by UPI.

However, some stronger controls may be required to monitor any possible frauds. If a real beneficiary starts encashing such vouchers in lieu of cash then it would be difficult to trace such pre-paid instruments once they start to move from one hand to another. Therefore, It would be very effective to match the beneficiary’s details at the time of redemption to make sure that the real beneficiary only is using it and not someone else.”

It's a great initiative by the Government of India and another step in the right direction for financial inclusion under the leadership of PM Modi. It further bolsters India's image as the leader of digital payments globally. In terms of technology, e-RUPI is different from cryptocurrencies. It's not based on blockchain but it emphasizes one of the core messages of blockchain-based tokens which is enabling of end to end digital transactions without any physical intermediary which leads to less operating costs. Also, it augurs data privacy and security just like cryptocurrencies as intimate personal details are not required during the redemption of vouchers. Overall, this heralds well for digitizing India's financial stack."