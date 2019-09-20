App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DxOMark adds Night and Wide scores to smartphone camera testing protocols

The Samsung Galaxy Note+ 10 5G reigns supreme in all tests.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DxOMark is considered the gold standard for testing smartphone camera performance. The website recently updated its smartphone camera scores after adding two new verticals to its review process. DxOMark’s testing now also takes into account ultra-wide camera performance and night mode in the overall rating.

It has tested multiple handsets using the new protocols to recalculate scores. The Wide score testing is in response to the introduction of ultra-wide cameras that are popping up on almost every smartphone. Additionally, computational photography techniques (Night Sight / Super Night Mode) have raised the bar of low-light photography, and the new Night score will cover those techniques.

After recalculating the scores, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G maintained its spot on the top of the leaderboard, while Huawei’s P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G followed in second only a point behind the Note 10+ 5G. The P30 Pro, Note 10+ 5G and S10 5G have all scored 59 points, the highest score in the Night mode tests. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G scored 42 points, the highest in the Wide testing, followed by the Galaxy S10 5G (40 points).

Close

The Google Pixel 3 and iPhone XS Max scored 49 and 37 points, respectively. However, unlike Apple’s new iPhone 11 models, the iPhone X series doesn’t have a night mode. Apple has made tall claims about the fantastic camera performance on the iPhone 11 handsets, including a night mode. It will be interesting to see how Apple’s latest iPhones do when their results are out in the coming weeks.

related news

Apart from recalculating scores, DxOMark has also updated reviews to factor in the new Night and Wide testing protocols. Learn more about how the new Night and Wide scores are calculated.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 11:28 am

tags #Apple #Huawei #Samsung #smartphones

