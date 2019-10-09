Dussehra celebrations fail to hide rift between BJP leaders and Bihar CM

Forget maintaining the alliance, it seems that the Dusshera celebrations in Bihar’s Patna exposed the rift between the state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders even wider.

As it turns out, at an event where the effigy of demon Ravana was being burnt as a part of the festival, no member of the top brass of the saffron party turned up to share the dais with the Janata Dal (United) leader.

No BJP leader attended the October 8 event, where the CM was the guest of honour and this triggered speculations about differences within the NDA alliance in the state once again.

The event organised at Bihar’s iconic Gandhi Maidan, where Dusshera has been celebrated with much grandeur for ages, saw a rather thin crowd, possibly due to the recent floods ravaging the state and drowning the festive fervour.

According to reports, though the atmosphere was charged with dance, drama, and music of the yore, all eyes kept lingering back to the vacant seats on the stage.

Though other senior politicians such as Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha accompanied Nitish Kumar, the chair designated for Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi remained empty.

The other prominent BJP leaders who skipped the event were Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Pataliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav, and state minister Nand Kishore Yadav, among others.

The in-fighting within NDA ranks became public after a blame game ensued between BJP’s Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh and members of the JDU, over the state government’s handling of the recent flood situation. Notably, the apparent rift and possibilities of the coalition dismantling come barely a year ahead of Assembly polls in the state.