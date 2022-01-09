MARKET NEWS

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton releases portraits on 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's 40th birthday portraits were released today. In it, she is seen wearing her mother-in-law late Princess Diana's jewellery.

Reuters
January 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
A handout photo released by Kensington Palace shows Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday on January 9, in Kew Gardens, London, Britain.

A handout photo released by Kensington Palace shows Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday on January 9, in Kew Gardens, London, Britain.

A handout photo released by Kensington Palace shows Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday on January 9, in Kew Gardens, London, Britain A handout photo released by Kensington Palace shows Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday on January 9, in Kew Gardens, London, Britain.

The photos of the Duchess of Cambridge were taken in November 2021 and obtained by Reuters. The portraits will enter the permanent collection of The National Portrait Gallery of which the duchess is a patron.

Kate Middleton's engagement ring, visible in this photo, was also late Royal princess Diana's iconic engagement ring. Kate Middleton's engagement ring, visible in this photo, was also late Royal, Princess Diana's, iconic engagement ring.
Reuters
Tags: #Duchess of Cambridge #Kate Middleton #Kate Middleton birthday #Princess Diana #Slideshow
first published: Jan 9, 2022 11:01 am

