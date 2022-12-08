Dubai woman claims she found dental implant in her British Airways meal

A passenger aboard a British Airways flight has alleged that she found a dental implant in her meal served on her flight back to Dubai from London.

On October 25, Ghada El-Hoss was heading back home to the UAE when she made the claim but the tweet with a photograph of her meal was shared just days back on December 4.

The photograph shows a meal of rice and broccoli and what appears to be a dental implant wrapped in a tissue.

The woman also tweeted that she has not heard from the airline and neither has she been able to get through the customer service.

She wrote: “@British_Airways still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107 from London to Dubai on Oct. 25 (we have all our teeth: it's not ours). This is appalling. I also can't get through to anyone from your call center.”

Soon after, airline responded with: “Hi there, we're really sorry to see this! Did you give our cabin crew your details for our Customer Relations team to contact you? For security, please send us any personal details by DM.”

Other commenters too weighed in.

“Can I see more of it? I’m a dental implant specialist and I’m really curious,” one user wrote.

“This made my day. Looks like a corn kernel,” wrote another. Finding unwelcome objects on in-flight meals are not that uncommon nowadays especially with social media users generally posting photos of the same.

