Dubai princess rescues kitten trapped with tigers, shares video

A Dubai princess recently shared footage of a kitten trapped in an enclosure for tigers, following which it was rescued in the nick of time.

CCTV footage from the tiger enclosure shows three tigers rushing to the kitten on spotting it and surrounding it, moving it around. Seconds later, two men run into the enclosure and rescue the kitten, following which they run after the tigers.

Another clip from the indoor area of the enclosure sure one of the tigers grabbing the kitten by its neck before dropping it.

“The brave miracle kitten. This little stray got into one of the tiger enclosures and was caught by the tigers. She’s doing well now and won’t be a little stray anymore,” Latifa Rashed Al Maktoum wrote on Instagram.

No injuries were seen on the visibly terrified kitten which was moved to a safe place. However, it appeared to have lost sensation on its tail, an examination clip showed.

It is legal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to keep animals such as tigers and lions as pets. Latifa Rashed Al Maktoum regularly shares photos and videos of tigers and other animals on her Instagram page.