Dubai Eye opens for general public: 5 things to know

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Eye ferris wheel in Dubai. AFP image.

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai- meaning Dubai Eye, opened in the UAE on October 21, for the public with tickets currently on sale online. This is the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of record-breaking attractions.

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared an Instagram video of himself sitting on top of a pod on the gigantic Ferris wheel before the attraction opened to the public laterin the day.

Here are five things you should know about it:

Twice the height of London Eye

At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 metres and offers them a majestic view of Dubai’s picturesque skyline to enjoy.

The wheel consists of 48 capsules that can accommodate 1,750 visitors and each ride to last about 38 minutes. It offers experiences starting with one rotation or up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.

Celebration packages

The destination also offers unique celebration packages. These will also be available for birthdays, engagements, weddings and business functions.

Customisable private cabins

The private cabins can be customised to cater for all sorts of events from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities to treat VIP guests.

25 percent more steel used than Eiffel Tower

Over 9000 tonnes of steel was used to create this incredible masterpiece. Actually Ain Dubai has used about 25 percent more steel than what was used to build the Eiffel Tower, claims the official website.