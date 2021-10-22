MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Dubai Eye opens for general public: 5 things to know

At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 metres and offers them a majestic view of Dubai’s picturesque skyline to enjoy.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Eye ferris wheel in Dubai. AFP image.

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Eye ferris wheel in Dubai. AFP image.


The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai- meaning Dubai Eye, opened in the UAE on October 21, for the public with tickets currently on sale online. This is the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of record-breaking attractions.

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared an Instagram video of himself sitting on top of a pod on the gigantic Ferris wheel before the attraction opened to the public laterin the day.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)


Here are five things you should know about it:

Twice the height of London Eye

Close

Related stories

At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 metres and offers them a majestic view of Dubai’s picturesque skyline to enjoy.

Can accommodate over 1,700 visitors

The wheel consists of 48 capsules that can accommodate 1,750 visitors and each ride to last about 38 minutes. It offers experiences starting with one rotation or up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.

Celebration packages

The destination also offers unique celebration packages. These will also be available for birthdays, engagements, weddings and business functions.

Customisable private cabins

The private cabins can be customised to cater for all sorts of events from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities to treat VIP guests.

25 percent more steel used than Eiffel Tower

Over 9000 tonnes of steel was used to create this incredible masterpiece. Actually Ain Dubai has used about 25 percent more steel than what was used to build the Eiffel Tower, claims the official website.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Dubai Eye #UAE
first published: Oct 22, 2021 04:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.