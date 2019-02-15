Present
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dubai airport halts activities over suspected drone sightings

The importance of drone monitoring has increased after sightings of drones around British and American airports were reported last year.

All flights at the Dubai International Airport were halted for half an hour after officials reported suspicious drone activity near the airport.

The suspension was in effect from 10:13 am to 10:45 am local time (0613-0645 GMT), after which the authorities confirmed that there was no imminent threat. The services were resumed shortly, and the Dubai Media Office posted a tweet to inform everybody of the same.

As per a statement to Al-Arabiya TV by General Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Saif Mohammed al-Suwaidi, there are severe penalties in the United Arab Emirates for unauthorised drone activity. The importance of drone monitoring has increased after sightings of drones around British and American airports were reported last year.

In January, London’s Heathrow airport suffered a similar fate when its flights were halted for almost an hour. Sightings also paused flight activity at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Many passengers took to Twitter to post their complaints.

After the officials stepped in to take action, they claimed there was “a guy in the desert” behind the drone. Whether or not he was arrested is not clear.

 
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 05:14 pm

