Drunk passenger dragged off plane after urinating on brother, shocking video shows

Shocking footage of the moment a drunk passenger was escorted off a plane after urinating on his brother has emerged online. The passenger was reportedly so intoxicated that he could not walk to the aircraft’s washroom and urinated on his younger brother, which then escalated into a full-blown fist-fight between the two that caused the flight to divert.

The incident occurred on a Jet2 flight from London to the Greek island of Crete back in May, but made the news after a TikTok video of the disruption was uploaded on TikTok Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

The video shows the passenger, so drunk that he’s barely able to stand straight, being dragged off the plane by a Greek police officer. Another man, reportedly a cop in civilian clothes, follows closely behind them.

One eyewitness spoke to The Mirror about the incident on the condition of anonymity. “Once in the air it was clear the younger brother was drunk and the stewardess took an empty 1 litre bottle of Ciroc Vodka from them,” the witness said.

"About two and a half hours into the flight… the older brother stood up but was so drunk he couldn't stand, he needed the loo but in his drunken state peed over the younger brother who then hit him resulting in a full fist fight.

"The woman in the seat in front was holding a baby and was hit so we all moved her away and the brothers were separated.

"The cabin crew called for male passengers to come and assist by sitting around them.

"They continued shouting abuse at each other and we were then diverted to Corfu where the Greek police boarded.

"The younger brother and mum left the flight and the older brother was handcuffed and dragged from the plane as he refused to leave and could not stand,” the unnamed passenger said.

Jet2 released a statement about the incident on their website last month, saying that the two brothers had been issued a bill of more than 50,000 pounds along with a lifetime ban.

“Alfie and Kenneth Springthorpe, from Sidcup, displayed a catalogue of appalling behaviour onboard the aircraft which included causing damage as well as unacceptable levels of aggression and even physical violence,” the airline said.

Because of their brawl, the crew was left with no choice but to divert the flight to Corfu in Greece, instead of Crete where it was supposed to land. “This led to a delay of approximately three hours and 45 minutes before the flight continued safely to Crete,” said Jet2 in its statement.