Drunk men perch on high-rise balcony ledge in alarming video from Greater Noida

The apparently drunk men perched on the balcony ledge of a fifth floor high-rise in Greater Noida. (Representational)

A viral video capturing reckless behaviour of two inebriated men on the balcony of a fifth-floor apartment in Greater Noida's Supertech Eco Village-3 housing society has left viewers astounded.

Two individuals, apparently under the influence of alcohol, perched on the balcony ledge, putting their lives at risk while two others engaged in a conversation with them from the balcony. What initially seemed like a bizarre celebration took a dangerous turn, raising concerns among residents and leading to police intervention.

The now-viral footage depicts two men screaming and clinging to the balcony grill, with a third person later joining them in their dangerous escapade.

Their actions, which shocked onlookers, were attributed to a birthday celebration for their friend Yogesh, a private bank employee from Bulandshahr. After drinking alcohol, the four friends ventured onto the balcony and began their reckless antics.

A concerned resident of the housing society recorded the act and shared it on social media, where it quickly gained popularity. Residents, understandably worried about the intoxicated men's safety, attempted to intervene. However, their efforts were met with verbal abuse from the men.



The Bisrakh police station officially registered a case on Monday, as confirmed by station house officer Anil Rajput. He revealed, "During the investigation, it came to the fore that one of them, Yogesh Sharma, who works at a private bank, lives in a rented flat in Supertech Ecovillage 3.

On Sunday night, he called over his friends Akash, a resident of Modinagar in Ghaziabad, Manoj Sharma, a resident of Bulandshahr, and Akash Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, to celebrate his birthday."

Ramesh Chand Pandey, the Central Noida assistant commissioner of police, clarified, "No complaint has been received in the matter, but for disturbing the peace, a case under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offenses) of CrPC was registered at Bisrakh police station on Monday."