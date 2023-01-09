More trouble for Air India: DGCA raps airline over drunk man smoking in toilet on Paris flight

Amid outrage over a man urinating on an elderly woman on a flight, another incident had just days ago been reported where a man relieved himself on a woman’s blanket when she had gone to the lavatory. Today, the DGCA in a statement said that another man on the same flight in an inebriated condition smoked in the toilet of the Paris-Delhi flight.

Both incidents happened on flight AI-142 on December 6. The Air India plane was flying from Paris to New Delhi, when an unruly, drunk passenger was caught smoking in the toilet. He didn’t listen to the crew either, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

“Another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of fellow female passenger when she went to lavatory,” the statement read.

The DGCA then went on to slam the airline saying that these incidents were not reported until the regulator body asked for a report.

After the airline's response, DGCA said that several provisions were not complied with when it comes to dealing with unruly passengers and said: "It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed."

Air India said that the man who urinated on the woman's blanket was isolated and later taken into custody upon arrival at the Delhi airport.

He was later allowed to leave after he and the woman passenger worked out a "mutual compromise" following a "written apology" tendered by the accused. "As the victim and the accused reached an understanding, CISF allowed the accused to leave after he tendered a written apology. In deference to the victim’s wishes, Air India did not lodge a police report," a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement. The woman, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case. It is not clear whether the man who smoked on the flight was reprimanded or not as the airline's statement states only one incident. This comes days after a business class horror show came to light when a woman in her 70s complained about a drunk man who urinated on her during a New York-Delhi flight in November. The DGCA had slammed Air India after the shocking incident saying there were several missteps taken by the crew. The man has since been fired from his job and been arrested. After this "peegate" incident caused a scandal, several other incidents of unruly passengers were reported and the DGCA has been dealing a stricter hand since.

Stella Dey

