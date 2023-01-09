 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

More trouble for Air India: DGCA raps airline over drunk man smoking in toilet on Paris flight

Stella Dey
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

The Air India plane was flying from Paris to New Delhi, when an unruly, drunk passenger was caught smoking in the toilet.

A drunk man was caught smoking in the toilet of an Air India Paris to Delhi flight. (Representational)

Amid outrage over a man urinating on an elderly woman on a flight, another incident had just days ago been reported where a man relieved himself on a woman’s blanket when she had gone to the lavatory. Today, the DGCA in a statement said that another man on the same flight in an inebriated condition smoked in the toilet of the Paris-Delhi flight.

Both incidents happened on flight AI-142 on December 6. The Air India plane was flying from Paris to New Delhi, when an unruly, drunk passenger was caught smoking in the toilet. He didn’t listen to the crew either, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

“Another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of fellow female passenger when she went to lavatory,” the statement read.

The DGCA then went on to slam the airline saying that these incidents were not reported until the regulator body asked for a report.

After the airline's response, DGCA said that several provisions were not complied with when it comes to dealing with unruly passengers and said: "It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed."

Air India said that the man who urinated on the woman's blanket was isolated and later taken into custody upon arrival at the Delhi airport.