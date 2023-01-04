 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drunk man on Air India business class from US urinates on woman: report

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

The report says the woman learnt from fellow passenger that several seats on the Air India flight’s first class seating area were vacant.

The Air India incident took place on November 26, on a New York-Delhi flight. (Representational image)

A drunk man exposed himself and urinated on a woman passenger inside the business class of Air India flight from New York to Delhi in November last year, the Times of India reported.

The airline crew reportedly did not take action against the male passenger despite the woman’s complaint. Air India initiated a probe only after the woman, who is in her seventies, wrote to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, the report says, quoting sources.

In her letter, the woman narrated the horrifying mid-air experience she had on November 26.

She said the incident took place soon after lunch was served on the flight and after the lights were switched off. The drunk man, she said, walked to her seat.

“He unzipped his pants, relieved himself and continued to expose me to his private parts,” the woman said in the letter which was accessed by the Times of India.

The man, she said, left her seat only after another passenger asked him to leave.