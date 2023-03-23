 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drunk IndiGo passengers abuse crew, arrested in Mumbai

Mar 23, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

The incident occurred on a Dubai to Mumbai flight. (Representational photo).

Two drunk passengers on an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly abusing fellow travelers and the crew.

The two men misbehaved on the flight after the staff and passengers objected to their drinking.

They had brought along alcohol bottles from a duty-free store, The Times of India reported.

One of them started drinking on his seat, drawing protests from those sitting nearby. The other took his bottle to the last seat.