Drunk guest starts fire at wedding. Over 10 million views for video

A viral video shows how an intoxicated wedding guest nearly burnt the venue down – but didn’t let that minor detail get in the way of his dancing.

The video, which has blown up on TikTok and Twitter, shows the man dancing with sparklers in his hand. Clearly in great spirits, the wedding guest doesn’t seem to notice when he accidentally sets a dry plant centrepiece ablaze.

As other guests panic – and screams of “fire, fire” fill the air -- the oblivious man continues dancing away happily. When the blaze is finally brought to his attention, he proceeds to do something extremely inadvisable – trying to extinguish it by fanning his arms through the flames.

Miraculously, this seems to work for the man, although we must advise against trying a similar stunt at home.

The guest manages to topple the burning centrepiece to the ground and stomps on it to extinguish the flames. He manages to put the fire out but earns the ire of another wedding guest – a woman who was later filmed reprimanding him. The whole fiasco was caught on camera and shared on TikTok, after which it reached Twitter.

The video has gone massively viral on the microblogging platform, racking up 11.2 million views and hundreds of comments from people weighing in on the man’s actions. While many were amused, others criticised the man for his role in what could have been a potentially dangerous situation.