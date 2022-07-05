English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Drunk guest starts fire at wedding. Over 10 million views for video

    A viral video shows how an intoxicated wedding guest nearly burnt the venue down – but didn’t let that minor detail get in the way of his dancing.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST
    A viral video shows how a drunk wedding guest started a fire (Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by @ThomasMightSnap)

    A viral video shows how a drunk wedding guest started a fire (Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by @ThomasMightSnap)


    A viral video shows how an intoxicated wedding guest nearly burnt the venue down – but didn’t let that minor detail get in the way of his dancing.

    The video, which has blown up on TikTok and Twitter, shows the man dancing with sparklers in his hand. Clearly in great spirits, the wedding guest doesn’t seem to notice when he accidentally sets a dry plant centrepiece ablaze.

    As other guests panic – and screams of “fire, fire” fill the air -- the oblivious man continues dancing away happily. When the blaze is finally brought to his attention, he proceeds to do something extremely inadvisable – trying to extinguish it by fanning his arms through the flames.

    Miraculously, this seems to work for the man, although we must advise against trying a similar stunt at home.

    The guest manages to topple the burning centrepiece to the ground and stomps on it to extinguish the flames. He manages to put the fire out but earns the ire of another wedding guest – a woman who was later filmed reprimanding him. The whole fiasco was caught on camera and shared on TikTok, after which it reached Twitter.

    Close

    Related stories

    The video has gone massively viral on the microblogging platform, racking up 11.2 million views and hundreds of comments from people weighing in on the man’s actions. While many were amused, others criticised the man for his role in what could have been a potentially dangerous situation.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Twitter #viral video
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 04:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.