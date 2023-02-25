 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drunk football fans harass Ryanair flight attendant with lewd chants

Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

Ryanair flight attendant Chloe Harrison filmed Manchester United fans directing lewd chants at her in footage that went viral on TikTok.

A Ryanair flight attendant was harassed by a group of drunk football fans on a flight from Manchester, England, to Barcelona, Spain, on February 15.

Chloe Harrison filmed Manchester United fans directing lewd chants at her in footage that went viral on TikTok. Harrison, 25, said that passengers started using her name in their chants after hearing it mentioned in the in-flight announcement. The group was on its way to Barcelona to watch a game.

“I turned up on the flight and my cabin supervisor told me 'we've got a few football fans on, it should be okay, they seem alright'. I walked to the back of the plane and looked and it was just full of men,” Harrison was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

“There were like three women on the flight. Even when we were doing the safety demo, they were starting to do small chants about football.”