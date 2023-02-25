English
    Drunk football fans harass Ryanair flight attendant with lewd chants

    Ryanair flight attendant Chloe Harrison filmed Manchester United fans directing lewd chants at her in footage that went viral on TikTok.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
    Ryanair is a low-cost airline (Image: Reuters)

    A Ryanair flight attendant was harassed by a group of drunk football fans on a flight from Manchester, England, to Barcelona, Spain, on February 15.

    Chloe Harrison filmed Manchester United fans directing lewd chants at her in footage that went viral on TikTok. Harrison, 25, said that passengers started using her name in their chants after hearing it mentioned in the in-flight announcement. The group was on its way to Barcelona to watch a game.

    “I turned up on the flight and my cabin supervisor told me 'we've got a few football fans on, it should be okay, they seem alright'. I walked to the back of the plane and looked and it was just full of men,” Harrison was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

    “There were like three women on the flight. Even when we were doing the safety demo, they were starting to do small chants about football.”

    The chanting only grew louder and coarser as the flight progressed, with some passengers asking the Ryanair flight attendant to undress and one even asking her if she wanted to join him in the aircraft toilet.

    “We sold out of all the beer and all the vodka, they were all really drunk,” she told Kennedy News. “They kept asking for more drinks and coming up to the front. There’s nothing you can do in that situation, if they’re all standing up, you just have to tell them to sit down.”

    Although the bellowing irked other passengers, Harrison says she was never in any real danger from the Manchester United fans. “If there was any trouble we could have got the police on arrival, but we didn’t need that,” she said. “They were just having a good laugh, excited for the football and going on holiday.”

