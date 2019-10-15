Drug parties are frequent inside Jodhpur Central Jail

In a recent shocker, a viral video revealed corrupt dealings taking place inside a Rajasthan Jail. In the clip, inmates of the jail can be seen throwing a 'drug party', passing around a stash of opium among themselves.

The video has further unearthed that such dealings are not uncommon at the Jodhpur Central Jail, where inmates are provided with everything they ask for, albeit, for a price.

According to a Times Now report, inmates of the Jodhpur Central Jail are so tech-savvy that they have found a way to convert their radios into cell phones by just inserting a sim card. That’s not all. The convicts lodged in this prison frequently purchase tea, cooking oil, chilli powder, and other such items that are taken inside with the help of jail authorities in exchange of hefty, digital payments.

A commission is charged for every forbidden item being smuggled inside the jail premises. For instance, a one-kg packet of tea, which usually costs around Rs 300, is sold at Rs 600 to the inmates. Other condiments and kitchen utilities come for a flat rate of Rs 500.

Only digital payments are accepted for all transactions and every item is delivered to the jail cell.

However, the jail administration has been lying low ever since the video has surfaced, especially because this is not the first time they have been under the radar for the wrong reasons. Such dealings are rampant inside their precincts, yet no strict action has ever been taken against officials who were found guilty in the past.