 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Drug dealer undergoes plastic surgery to transform into ‘handsome Korean man’

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

A Thai drug dealer reportedly underwent extensive cosmetic procedures to alter his appearance and evade capture.

A Thai drug dealer underwent plastic surgery to alter his appearance (Image credit: Thailand National Police)

A Thai drug dealer reportedly underwent extensive cosmetic procedures to alter his appearance and evade capture. Despite his efforts, Saharat Sawangjaeng was apprehended last week by Thailand’s national police, the BBC reported.

Police said “none of his original face was left” when Sawangjaeng was found after a three-month-long hunt.

The 25-year-old was wanted by Thailand police for illegally importing narcotics, including MDMA, into the country. He admitted to using the dark web for ordering the drugs and paying for them using cryptocurrency, police said. The drugs he procured were then distributed to customers in Bangkok.

While on the run, Sawangjaeng underwent plastic surgery to drastically alter his appearance and started using a Korean name. Witnesses in the case described him as “a handsome Korean man,” the Independent reported.