Drug dealer undergoes plastic surgery to transform into ‘handsome Korean man’

A Thai drug dealer reportedly underwent extensive cosmetic procedures to alter his appearance and evade capture. Despite his efforts, Saharat Sawangjaeng was apprehended last week by Thailand’s national police, the BBC reported.

Police said “none of his original face was left” when Sawangjaeng was found after a three-month-long hunt.

The 25-year-old was wanted by Thailand police for illegally importing narcotics, including MDMA, into the country. He admitted to using the dark web for ordering the drugs and paying for them using cryptocurrency, police said. The drugs he procured were then distributed to customers in Bangkok.

While on the run, Sawangjaeng underwent plastic surgery to drastically alter his appearance and started using a Korean name. Witnesses in the case described him as “a handsome Korean man,” the Independent reported.

He was found after the police traced the network of MDMA distribution to other sellers and buyers in Bangkok.

In a video taken after his arrest, Sawangjaeng said he wanted to start a new life in South Korea as he was “bored” of Thailand.

Thai Police major-general Theeradej Thammasutee blamed Sawangjaeng as “one of the main causes of Bangkok’s MDMA epidemic”, branding him a drug lord at the age of 25. He has been arrested thrice before, but escaped detention each time.