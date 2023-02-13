Vande Bharat train passes underneath Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Drone video, courtesy Anand Mahindra

Billionaire Anand Mahindra shared a drone view video of the new 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway that showed the Vande Bharat Express train passing below.

“Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India,” Mahindra, 67, tweeted heaping praises on the infrastructure development in the country.

India’s first semi-high-speed train is seen zooming past with the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway showcases rail and road connectivity intersecting highlighting the advancement in connectivity and development in the country.

Mahindra’s video was viewed over 90,000 times with over 9,000 likes so far.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K also shared the video on Twitter saying, “10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and Vande Bharat Express in one frame! Double Engine BJP Govts at the Centre and in Karnataka have delivered next-generation infrastructure at a scale & speed that is unprecedented.”

The 117 km long stretch of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will reduce the travel time between the two key cities from three hours to just 75 minutes. The 10-lane expressway an 8 km long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, and five bypasses. The Rs 8,000 crore project was greenlit in March 2018.

Moneycontrol News