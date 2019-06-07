Drink as much coffee as you want; researchers link it to longer life

Coffee has for long been linked to cancer, heart diseases, and shorter life span. But researchers are now debunking these notions and linking coffee drinking to specific health benefits instead, including a longer lifespan.

Earlier this year, studies had concluded that just a whiff can awaken one’s senses and make people feel more focused. The new study junks previous research findings and states that coffee doesn’t stiffen arteries, which means it cannot be the cause of a heart attack or stroke.

The researchers studied the data of 8,412 people who had conducted tests related to heart ailments, and those who had also discussed their coffee consumption. They found that stiffening of arteries had no link to coffee consumption, or even the amount that one is consuming. Some of the research samples even confessed to having more than 25 cups in a day, but their accounts were not included in the study.

Kenneth Fung, one of the researchers, said: “We can’t prove a causal link in this study. But our research indicates coffee isn’t as bad for the arteries as previous studies suggested.”

However, as Fung pointed out, the amount of coffee consumed for each of the sample, was self-proclaimed, which means, the actual intake maybe over or under-reported.

This research, presented on June 3, therefore, suggests that coffee can be considered a relatively benign beverage that exhibits health benefits for most adults.

Another study published in 2018 in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, relied on the same data set. That too linked lower risk of death to drinking more coffee (as much as eight cups daily).

That apart, a 2017 study published in The BMJ, stated that coffee could lower the risk of several cancers, such as prostate, endometrial, skin, liver, etc. They also found that coffee drinking had a positive impact on brain health, such as reduced risk of Parkinson’s disease and depression.

Notably, in 2016, the World Health Organization took down coffee from the list of potential carcinogens.