App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Drink as much coffee as you want; researchers link it to longer life

The new study junks previous research findings and states that coffee doesn’t stiffen arteries, which means it cannot be the cause of a heart attack or stroke.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation (Image: Flickr.com)
Picture for representation (Image: Flickr.com)
Whatsapp

Coffee has for long been linked to cancer, heart diseases, and shorter life span. But researchers are now debunking these notions and linking coffee drinking to specific health benefits instead, including a longer lifespan.

Earlier this year, studies had concluded that just a whiff can awaken one’s senses and make people feel more focused. The new study junks previous research findings and states that coffee doesn’t stiffen arteries, which means it cannot be the cause of a heart attack or stroke.

The researchers studied the data of 8,412 people who had conducted tests related to heart ailments, and those who had also discussed their coffee consumption. They found that stiffening of arteries had no link to coffee consumption, or even the amount that one is consuming. Some of the research samples even confessed to having more than 25 cups in a day, but their accounts were not included in the study.

Close

Kenneth Fung, one of the researchers, said: “We can’t prove a causal link in this study. But our research indicates coffee isn’t as bad for the arteries as previous studies suggested.”

related news

However, as Fung pointed out, the amount of coffee consumed for each of the sample, was self-proclaimed, which means, the actual intake maybe over or under-reported.

This research, presented on June 3, therefore, suggests that coffee can be considered a relatively benign beverage that exhibits health benefits for most adults.

Another study published in 2018 in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, relied on the same data set. That too linked lower risk of death to drinking more coffee (as much as eight cups daily).

That apart, a 2017 study published in The BMJ, stated that coffee could lower the risk of several cancers, such as prostate, endometrial, skin, liver, etc. They also found that coffee drinking had a positive impact on brain health, such as reduced risk of Parkinson’s disease and depression.

Notably, in 2016, the World Health Organization took down coffee from the list of potential carcinogens.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 05:16 pm

tags #trends #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.