Chemistry topper arrested as DRI seizes drugs worth Rs 27 crore in Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a Ketamine unit in Mumbai and seized drugs worth Rs 27 crore from hideouts in Mumbai, Thane, and Goa. The racket was run by a Chemistry topper and a UK national.

As per a report by the Times of India, Rahul Shedge, a chemistry-wiz and topper had been arrested on two occasions earlier, in 2009 and 2012, under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. However, he continued his illegal activities of manufacturing Ketamine even after his release. This time, he was working under the banner of a chemical factory at Rasaini in Panvel, Maharashtra.

According to the report, DRI’s Mumbai unit received a specific tip-off and raided a flat in Oberoi Splendor at Jogeshwari, Mumbai, on June 11, 2018, and confiscated 33 kilograms of brown powder, suspected to be Ketamine. The field testing kit indicated the presence of Ketamine. The officials immediately arrested Akshinder Singh Sodhi, a Jalandhar-native, who had taken the flat on rent. Sodhi also used to supply the contraband in the Andheri and Oshiwara areas of Mumbai.

Ketamine is classified as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act. In a report by the Hindustan Times, a DRI official said, “To avoid getting caught easily, they would only manufacture ketamine-intermediate (formed one stage before pure ketamine and not covered under the NDPS Act) before packing it off for distribution. This was to ensure that if the law enforcement agency catches them with ketamine-intermediate, they would not attract any action.”

Sodhi’s interrogations led them to Jay Vijay Industries in Rasaini where Ketamine was being manufactured. It also led them to Rahul Shedge and Anthony Paul – a UK national. The DRI immediately raided the factory and arrested Shedge and Paul. They also raided a few places in Goa based on information gathered during the interrogations.

Overall, the DRI seized 279 kilograms of Ketamine, 140 grams of Cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of opium, and 7.8 kilograms of hashish. The total value of the drugs seized was approximately Rs. 27 crore.