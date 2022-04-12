Dream boss: Chennai-based IT firm gifts Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees

Ideas2IT founder Murali Vivekanandan told Moneycontrol that the choice of gifting cars was collectively decided by employees. (Image credit: ANI)

Chennai-based software company Ideas2IT has gifted 100 cars to 100 employees “for their constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company’s success and growth.”

Gayathri Vivekanandan, Chief Executive Officer, Ideas2IT, handed over the Maruti Suzuki cars to the employees in the presence of Murali Vivekanandan, Founder and Chairman, Ideas2IT, at a ‘Mega Wealth Sharing Event’ held on Monday in Chennai.

The cars were handed over to the Ideas2IT employees at a ‘Mega Wealth Sharing Event’ held on Monday in Chennai. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

"It's always great to receive gifts from the organization; on every occasion, company shares its happiness with gifts like gold coins, iPhones. Car is a very big thing for us," an employee told news agency ANI.

Ideas2IT gifted 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees who completed five years with the company. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Murali Vivekanandan told Moneycontrol that the choice of gifting cars was collectively decided by employees, noting that all those who had five years’ service in the company would be given a car. “This (car) is what they have done. And, not for what they are going to do,” he said.

He indicated that this was the first of many employee-centric initiatives that the company was planning in the coming days. "The objective is to share wealth with people who had toiled for the growth of the company," he added.

Ideas2IT founder Murali Vivekanandan told Moneycontrol that the choice of gifting cars was collectively decided by employees. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Gifting of cars seems to have kicked off a trend as a few days ago, another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its senior leadership team.

Five senior executives of the firm, which is celebrating the 10year since the launch of its flagship 'no code’ work management product, have been gifted the new 5 series BMW cars. Each of the cars are about Rs 1 crore.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes