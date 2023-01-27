‘Dreaded H-1B countdown’ begins for Indian man and wife laid off by Google

A Google employee said that he and his wife stared at each other in disbelief when they realised they had both been laid off by the tech giant.

Ashish Kalsi and his wife are among the 12,000 employees who have been impacted by mass layoffs at Google. As Indians working on an H-1B visa in the US, they have less than two months to find new jobs if they want to continue staying in the country.

Kalsi, an associate principal of global engagement who worked out of Google’s San Francisco campus, said that both he and his wife found out they had been let go through an email last Friday.

“My wife woke up at 6:30 am or so last Friday to take a meeting at 7 am. I was barely awake when she told me something about her work profile missing from her phone and that she couldn’t access any internal resources on her laptop,” he said in a LinkedIn post. “I checked my phone and everything looked normal, except that it wasn’t. My wife walked into the room shell shocked - I just held out my phone to show her the email I received - she had got one too.”

"Two out of the 12,000 Googlers were staring at each other in disbelief in that room while our 2 year old daughter slept peacefully not knowing (thankfully so) what just hit her family," said Kalsi.

Google employee fired after his mom died of cancer: ‘Slap in the face’ In his post on January 26, Kalsi said the days following news of the layoffs had been “surreal.” “It’s hard to explain what this feels like, especially when you’ve spent a third of your life at a place that’s given you so much and more that it becomes an integral part of your identity,” said the former Google employee who had worked at the company for more than 11 years. Kalsi ended his post by saying the “dreaded H-1B countdown” had begun for him and he is now on the lookout for other opportunities. Several Google employees have described how they were blindsided by layoffs that will affect about 6% of the company’s workforce. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company had “hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today,” adding that it would support employees as they look for their next opportunity.

Moneycontrol News