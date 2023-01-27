 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Dreaded H-1B countdown’ begins for Indian man and wife laid off by Google

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

A Google employee said that he and his wife stared at each other in disbelief when they realised they had both been laid off by the tech giant.

Ashish Kalsi and his wife are among the 12,000 employees who have been impacted by mass layoffs at Google. As Indians working on an H-1B visa in the US, they have less than two months to find new jobs if they want to continue staying in the country.

Kalsi, an associate principal of global engagement who worked out of Google’s San Francisco campus, said that both he and his wife found out they had been let go through an email last Friday.

“My wife woke up at 6:30 am or so last Friday to take a meeting at 7 am. I was barely awake when she told me something about her work profile missing from her phone and that she couldn’t access any internal resources on her laptop,” he said in a LinkedIn post. “I checked my phone and everything looked normal, except that it wasn’t. My wife walked into the room shell shocked - I just held out my phone to show her the email I received - she had got one too.”