English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology

The DRDO successfully conducted the flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) Technology at Chandipur in Odisha.

PTI
March 05, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST

The Defence Research and Development Organisation on March 5 successfully conducted a flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology in Odisha, official sources said.

The test was carried out at around 10.30 am from the integrated test range (ITR) launch platform at Chandipur, they said.

The successful demonstration of the SFDR technology will enable DRDO to develop long-range air to air missiles, the sources said.

During the test, all subsystems including the ground booster motor have performed as expected, they added.
PTI
TAGS: #DRDO #Odisha #Ramjet #SFDR technology
first published: Mar 5, 2021 04:58 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.