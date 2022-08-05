Drake releases Sidhu Moosewala T-shirts to honour his ‘life and influence’

Screengrab from video Instagrammed by @drakerelated.

Drake has released a T-shirt to celebrate the “life and influence” of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May.

Drake, a Canadian rapper and singer, had worn the same T-shirt to his concert in Toronto last month as an homage to Moosewala. The T-shirts are retailing on his website for $65. They feature a graphic print picture of the late Punjabi singer with the words “Sidhu Moose Wala (1993 – 2022).

“We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend,” reads an Instagram post on Drake’s official business page announcing the launch of the T-shirts. “Remembering this legend with a tee.”

Drake had earlier condoled Moosewala's death on various platforms, including social media and his radio show.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like o High", Same Beef, The Last Ride and Just Listen among many other hits.

After his death, Drake had shared a picture of Sidhu Moosewala on his Instagram with the caption: "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala."

He also paid a tribute to Moosewala on his radio show Table for One on Sound42 station on SiriusXM, where he played the Punjabi singer's tracks 295 and G-Sh**.

Drake started following Moosewala on Instagram in 2020.

Moosewala, who counted Drake as one of his music influences and followed him on social media, was a regular performer at live shows in Canada.

(With inputs from PTI)