Draft regulation proposes India offices for Chinese apps with over 50 lakh users

TikTok The 'tell-a-story-in-15-seconds app' TikTok has more than 100 million downloads on Google's Play Store and has an average rating of 4.4 stars.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) in India has come up with a draft regulation which requires Chinese apps with over 5 million users to set up a local office in India. This is to moderate the risky and possibly criminal content which surfaces in apps like TikTok, Vigo, LIKE and Helo.

As per a report last year, TikTok had 150 million daily and 500 million monthly active users. Of them, 39% are reportedly in India. Since these apps share user-generated content (UGC), they have gained massive popularity in a short while.

S Gopalakrishnan, a senior official at the electronics ministry has stated in a report by Entrackr that what worries the government most is the absence of responsibility for content generated on these platforms. The government wants to prevent the spreading of fake news, pornography or privacy breaches.

MeiTY has also stated that these platforms also need to establish automated security measures to identify and remove unlawful information or content. Due to the unmoderated content floating over these apps, they have gained a huge fanbase in India, and apps such as “LIKE” have also collaborated with several Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani and Ranveer Singh to promote its brand. ­­­­­­­­­