App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Draft regulation proposes India offices for Chinese apps with over 50 lakh users

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) in India has come up with a draft regulation which requires Chinese apps with over 5 million users to set up a local office in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
TikTok The 'tell-a-story-in-15-seconds app' TikTok has more than 100 million downloads on Google's Play Store and has an average rating of 4.4 stars.
TikTok The 'tell-a-story-in-15-seconds app' TikTok has more than 100 million downloads on Google's Play Store and has an average rating of 4.4 stars.
Whatsapp

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) in India has come up with a draft regulation which requires Chinese apps with over 5 million users to set up a local office in India. This is to moderate the risky and possibly criminal content which surfaces in apps like TikTok, Vigo, LIKE and Helo.

As per a report last year, TikTok had 150 million daily and 500 million monthly active users. Of them, 39% are reportedly in India. Since these apps share user-generated content (UGC), they have gained massive popularity in a short while.

S Gopalakrishnan, a senior official at the electronics ministry has stated in a report by Entrackr that what worries the government most is the absence of responsibility for content generated on these platforms. The government wants to prevent the spreading of fake news, pornography or privacy breaches.

MeiTY has also stated that these platforms also need to establish automated security measures to identify and remove unlawful information or content. Due to the unmoderated content floating over these apps, they have gained a huge fanbase in India, and apps such as “LIKE” have also collaborated with several Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani and Ranveer Singh to promote its brand. ­­­­­­­­­
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 10:56 am

tags #TikTok #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.