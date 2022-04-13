Dr S Jaishankar 'fan club'? Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma wants to be co-founder. What Edelweiss CEO said

Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar is winning praises for his response to a question on India's energy imports and the country’s response to the war in Ukraine. India's total purchase of oil from Russia in a month is probably less than what Europe does in an afternoon, he said on Monday during a joint news conference with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with their American after the 2+2 ministerial talks.

“I prefer to do it my way and articulate it my way” Dr S Jaishankar said when questioned by a reporter on India’s stand on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“…we have made a number of statements which outline our position in the UN, in our parliament, and in other forums. And briefly, what those positions state is that we’re against the conflict; we are for dialogue and diplomacy; we are for an urgent cessation of violence; and we are prepared to contribute in multiple ways to these objectives."

Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma was among those who praised the minister for his sharp responses at the briefing.

“Our Indian team at international diplomacy is simply the best. What an incredible answer by MEA,” Sharma had tweeted on Monday.

In the same answer, Dr Jaishankar responded to why India continues to buy oil from Russia.

"I noticed you refer to oil purchases. If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe. We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon," Jaishankar told a reporter when asked about India's oil purchase from Russia.

Even as the Foreign Minister was winning praises for his comments at the joint briefing, Ajay Rotti, a partner at tax and regulatory firms Dhruva Advisors, shared a quote of Dr Jaishankar from another event, seeking to set up what he termed “Dr S Jaishankar Fan Club”.

“I am looking for co-founders for a '@DrSJaishankar Fan Club'. People who are interested can reply to this tweet,” Rotti tweeted.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to his tweet, saying, “Ye”, along with a raised hands emoji.

“I wonder why there are not enough articles and twitter threads on his skills to manage tough situations and profound answers,” the Paytm boss tweeted.

“Yes. Master class on communication and handling prickly situations with confidence,” said Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi termed Dr Jaishankar's response to a question on India's energy imports as “superb”, in a rare praise for the centre from its once close ally and now a bitter rival.

Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP posted a video of his comments, and tweeted "Superb from EAM”.