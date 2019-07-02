App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Downpour claims 27 lives in Mumbai but Mayor says citizens are 'happy'

The Mayor said: "The people of Mumbai were expecting rains and now they are happy."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Streets in the city flooded due to heavy rainfall, people wade through water in Gandhi Market area, Sion. (Image: ANI)
Streets in the city flooded due to heavy rainfall, people wade through water in Gandhi Market area, Sion. (Image: ANI)

Just four days of incessant rainfall is what it took for the city to come to a standstill. While distraught Mumbaikars are looking at twenty-seven deaths, disrupted train service, innumerable cancelled flights, and waterlogging in several low-lying areas in the city, the Mayor has claimed there is no waterlogging.

Before anyone could point out that the city has once again failed Mumbaikars vis-à-vis monsoon preparedness, authorities started playing the blame game. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner blamed the citizens for the situation while Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar junked all reports of waterlogging.

Chandrashekhar Chore, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said: “Due to continuous rains throughout the night, there have been instances of waterlogging in some areas. The officials of MMRDA and police were actively involved in assisting the citizens in these areas.”

Close

He added that though monsoons reached Mumbai late in June, the city has already received 85 percent of the month’s overall rainfall already.

related news

Chore then blamed a builder for waterlogging in Kanjurmarg and said: “The BMC has registered a complaint against a builder in Kanjurmarg for throwing the garbage of one sewer into another.” The civic body claimed this to be the primary reason behind waterlogging in and around that area.

Mahadeshwar, on the other hand, commented: “As far as I see, there is no waterlogging in any part of the city. The people of Mumbai were expecting rains and now they are happy.”

According to a DNA report, he trashed all claims of the city coming to a standstill and students being sent home and added that the transport system is also functioning smoothly.

The Mayor added: “There have been absolutely no cases of waterlogging in Mumbai. The city is functioning normally. As far as schoolchildren are concerned, the school authorities might have sent them home in the apprehension of heavy rains.”

Notably, transport in the city has been completely disrupted. Trains on both Central and Western lines are running extremely late and a public holiday has been announced as the city witnessed the heaviest rainfall since 2005. According to PTI, 54 flights have been diverted while 52 have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #mumbai monsoons #Mumbai Rains

