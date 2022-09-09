English
    Double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace on day of Queen Elizabeth’s death

    A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace minutes after Queen Elizabeth’s death was announced.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace minutes after Queen Elizabeth’s death was announced. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died at the age of 96 on Thursday evening.

    As the British flag was lowered to half-mast after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and mourners gathered outside the Buckingham Palace in London, shimmering rainbows appeared in the sky above.

    A rainbow also emerged over Windsor Castle, the royal residence in the English county of Berkshire. For many Britons, the rainbows presented a touching symbolism, appearing as they did on the day of the Queen’s death.

    Queen Elizabeth died at her Scottish retreat in Balmoral on Thursday evening. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Buckingham Palace said in a statement announcing her death.

    Her son Charles, 73, became monarch immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Earlier on Thursday, he had travelled to Balmoral Castle after doctors expressed concerns about his mother’s health.

    "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held," Charles said in a statement.

    King Charles III is the oldest monarch yet to ascend the throne of the United Kingdom.

    The Queen’s three other children also rushed to her bedside before her death.

    Hundreds of Britons also braved torrential rain to stand at the palace gates after it was announced that doctors had placed the monarch under medical supervision at Balmoral, her Scottish estate.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Tags: #Queen Elizabeth #Queen Elizabeth II
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 12:34 pm
