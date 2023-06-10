Viral photo of new double-decker aircraft seat creates flatulence debate

Photo of the "Chaise Longue" Airplane Seat prototype, which has been designed by Alejandro Núñez Vicent, were first released in 2022. (Photo credit: Screengrab from twitter.com/@robmcd85).

A photo of a double-decker seat in an aircraft went viral and generated mixed responses from the traveling public over whether they wished to take the seat or not.

Photo of the "Chaise Longue" Airplane Seat prototype, which has been designed by Alejandro Núñez Vicent, were first released in 2022.

The 23-year-old designer has released new photos of the seat and showcased it at the Aircrafts Interiors Expo in Hamburg in Germany.

The release of the new photos has generated mixed responses and interestingly, a debate surrounding flatulence developed among the public.

"Fun for the farter, not so much for the fartee," a user wrote on Reddit.

"Farts aside, the bottom seat is the only one with extra leg room," another user wrote on Reddit.

"I'd do it. That leg room seems amazing. I knew I'd see lots of fart comments, but honestly, a fart is gonna hit you no matter what," a third user wrote.

Reacting to the comments over the seat, Núñez Vicent said that a double-decker seat would help optimise the space and admitted that when a new product is introduced, the public take their time in warming up to it.

"At the end of the day, by having a double decker, you optimize the space, you take advantage of the space that otherwise is just air," he told CNN.

"Most of the times when they show you something new, everyone hates it at first, they're scared of change. But the more you show it, and the more you develop it, and the more they see it, the more they get used to it," he added.

