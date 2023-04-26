 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Doomsday Alarm Clock: This app awakens users with 'bone-chilling facts' about the apocalypse

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

The 'Doomsday Alarm Clock' app is free, but developers Steve Nass and Peter Henningsenn are encouraging users to donate to Earth Justice, an organisation which litigates environmental issues.

The 'Doomsday Alarm Clock' ensures that users begin their day with some of the world's most terrifying facts. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Shreekant26).

Two New York-based copy writers-Steve Nass (32) and Peter Henningsenn (34)-have developed a new app which wakes users up in the most apocalyptic way possible.

The "Doomsday Alarm Clock" ensures that users begin their day with some of the world's most terrifying facts. Instead of waking up to a beeping or ringing sound, users can opt for a selection of information about global warming, asteroid strikes, nuclear war and super volcanoes which are told by a robotic sounding voice with suspense music playing in the background.

"We’re both heavy sleepers who like making stupid stuff for the internet. So we started riffing on ideas for an alarm clock that would work for anyone, even us.

"The Doomsday Clock had been in the news around that time and we were just like, what if we could turn this into an alarm clock?" Nass told vice.com.