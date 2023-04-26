Doomsday Alarm Clock: This app awakens users with 'bone-chilling facts' about the apocalypse

Two New York-based copy writers-Steve Nass (32) and Peter Henningsenn (34)-have developed a new app which wakes users up in the most apocalyptic way possible.

The "Doomsday Alarm Clock" ensures that users begin their day with some of the world's most terrifying facts. Instead of waking up to a beeping or ringing sound, users can opt for a selection of information about global warming, asteroid strikes, nuclear war and super volcanoes which are told by a robotic sounding voice with suspense music playing in the background.

"We’re both heavy sleepers who like making stupid stuff for the internet. So we started riffing on ideas for an alarm clock that would work for anyone, even us.

"The Doomsday Clock had been in the news around that time and we were just like, what if we could turn this into an alarm clock?" Nass told vice.com.

The app is free, but both Nass and Henningsenn are encouraging users to donate to Earth Justice, a nonprofit environmental law organisation which litigates environmental issues. "Of all the scenarios we've depicted, climate change still seems the most likely to cause our collective demise.

"Earth Justice appealed to us because it specifically aims to create change through legislation - the boring, annoying process that seems to be the only way to actually get things done. Couldn't hurt to toss a few dollars their way," Nass said. The Doomsday Clock is a symbol developed by artist Martyk Langsdorf in 1947 and was published on the front cover of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to represent how close humanity is to "midnight" or to an apocalypse created by advances such as nuclear weapons. The app is currently available only on the App store, but developers are hoping to release it on Android in a few months.

Moneycontrol News