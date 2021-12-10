MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Don't worry, Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk is with you. A cryptic Twitter exchange

Among those who attempted to offer Jack Dorsey some solace was billionaire Elon Musk, a huge crypto influencer.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
Elon Musk responded to Jack Dorsey's

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who quit as the CEO of the social media giant last month, took to the social media platform after a week’s break. “It was a trap,” he tweeted.

While we couldn’t exactly decipher what he meant or the context of this cryptic post, his followers offered various explanations.

One possible reason for the “trap” tweet is the fall in Bitcoin value on Friday. The global crypto market cap dropped to $2.28 trillion, a 3.40 per cent decrease over the previous day. Bitcoin fell back under $50,000. Bitcoin fell back under $50,000.

Among those who attempted to offer Dorsey some solace was billionaire Elon Musk, a huge crypto influencer. The Tesla chief, in his reply, shared a YouTube link to the “Best Trap Music Mix 2021”.

Dorsey, 45, promptly ‘liked’ Musk’s response.

Last week, Dorsey shared an update on Twitter that digital payments firm Square, which was co-founded and is still led by former Twitter chief, has changed its corporate name to Block as it expands into cryptocurrency and other financial technology tools.

In June this year, a Twitter exchange between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey was viral, wherein both hinted that they may have an on-stage conversation at an upcoming event on Bitcoin.

Sharing an article promoting an event, Dorsey said, "As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes bitcoin open development so perfect."

Musk replied to the tweet saying "Bicurious?"

Later, Dorsey made an offer to Musk saying they should have a conversation. "Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities…" he tweeted.

Musk replied, "For the Bitcourious? Very well then, let’s do it", to which Dorsey later replied: “Done! Will set up.”

Musk, known for his intriguing posts on Twitter, recently took a seemingly friendly jibe at Twitter’s new CEO, Parag Agrawal, and Dorsey - with a Stalin meme.

The meme shared by Musk comprised two pictures - one showing Agrawal with outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey in the same frame and the second showing Agrawal smiling and Dorsey missing from the frame.

The image originally pertains to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who is seen with his one-time confidante Nikolai Yezhov. After the Great Purge, Stalin had, as per historians, got Yezhov - who was assassinated after allegedly plotting against him - removed from the photograph that was shot around 10 years earlier, in 1930, near the Moscow Canal.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #Elon Musk #Jack Dorsey #Parag Agrawal #Square #Twitter
first published: Dec 10, 2021 04:55 pm

