'Don't worry, I am your Pehredar': West Bengal CM channels Modi's Chowkidar comment

Addressing a public gathering in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dubbed herself the “pehredar” of the people, while reiterating her refusal to implement the contentious citizenship law in Bengal.

According to an NDTV report, on January 7, Mamata refuted the Centre’s directive to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act across India for the second time in the recent past.

She also made it clear that in the event of nationwide implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) and the subsequent National Register of Citizens (NRC), Bengal will definitely be dropping out of it.

Assuring the people of Bengal, the CM said: “Don’t worry. I am your pehredar (guard)... I guarantee you, if anyone tries to take away your rights from you, they would have to do so over my dead body. They won’t be able to touch you before that. It is not going to be easy. Don’t fear rumours and conspiracies.”

“Don’t think we will sit and watch while they take away your rights from you. Our movement will continue. The people will be victorious. Stay well and leave your worries to me. I will protect you day and night,” she added.

Mamata Banerjee has grown to be one of the strongest critics of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was also one of the first state heads to publicly denounce the CAA and taking to the streets to participate in anti-CAA protests.

The government, on the other hand, has constantly ruled out any question of a nationwide NRC at the moment, while reiterating that the citizenship law won’t affect any Indian adversely.

The government has said that it aims only to speed up the process of granting citizenship to persecuted religious minorities who have fled to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.