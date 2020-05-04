Don’t try your luck: Mumbai Police’s coronavirus twist to Ludo wins Parineeti Chopra’s heart

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared the image of a Ludo board game to explain to people why it is better not to take chances and step out of their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown
The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police, which is known for its witty social media posts, won the hearts of hundreds of followers yet again with their new coronavirus post.
Taking to Twitter on May 4, they shared the image of a Ludo board game to explain to people why it is better not to take chances and step out of their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/v7KEmyjQic
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020
@MumbaiPolice https://t.co/kku2FzHVhR
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 4, 2020
