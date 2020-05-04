App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Don’t try your luck: Mumbai Police’s coronavirus twist to Ludo wins Parineeti Chopra’s heart

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared the image of a Ludo board game to explain to people why it is better not to take chances and step out of their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police, which is known for its witty social media posts, won the hearts of hundreds of followers yet again with their new coronavirus post.

Taking to Twitter on May 4, they shared the image of a Ludo board game to explain to people why it is better not to take chances and step out of their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In the image, one can see that all four pieces assigned to each player are inside their boxes and not stepped out, as the novel coronavirus is on the prowl. The Mumbai Police used this pictorial depiction to explain how it is safer to stay at home if one wants to avoid contracting the virus. Even the text on the picture reiterates the same advice: “The safest place to be is IN #TakingOnCorona”.

Coronavirus pandemic | Police find unique ways to punish lockdown violators

related news

The tweet by Mumbai Police has already garnered more than 4,000 likes and nearly 700 retweets, including one from Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

 

First Published on May 4, 2020 09:46 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Mumbai police

