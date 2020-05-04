Don’t try your luck: Mumbai Police’s coronavirus twist to Ludo wins Parineeti Chopra’s heart

The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police, which is known for its witty social media posts, won the hearts of hundreds of followers yet again with their new coronavirus post.

Taking to Twitter on May 4, they shared the image of a Ludo board game to explain to people why it is better not to take chances and step out of their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/v7KEmyjQic

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020

In the image, one can see that all four pieces assigned to each player are inside their boxes and not stepped out, as the novel coronavirus is on the prowl. The Mumbai Police used this pictorial depiction to explain how it is safer to stay at home if one wants to avoid contracting the virus. Even the text on the picture reiterates the same advice: “The safest place to be is IN #TakingOnCorona”.

The tweet by Mumbai Police has already garnered more than 4,000 likes and nearly 700 retweets, including one from Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra.

