‘Don’t stare at this video for too long,’ NASA warns for viral black hole visualisation

Screengrab from a black hole visualisation shared by NASA (Image: nasa/Instagram)

NASA has shared a mesmerising video of a black hole, but it comes with a warning. “Don't stare at this video too long,” the world’s premiere space agency warned, “you might get pulled in.” A fair warning, since a black hole is an astronomical object with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing can escape it, not even light.

The visualisation of a black hole, as seen on its edge, was first published in September 2019, around six months after the first actual image of a black hole was released by scientists working with the Event Horizon Telescope.

Explaining the visualisation, NASA wrote: “This visualization simulates the appearance of a black hole as seen on its edge, where inbound matter has collected into a thin, hot structure called an accretion disk.

“The black hole’s extreme gravity alters the paths of light coming from different parts of the disk, making rings of matter visible above and below.

“At the center lies the black hole's shadow, an area roughly twice the size of the event horizon — its point of no return.”

The hypnotic video has racked up a whopping 4 million views on Instagram since being shared a day ago.

In April 2019, scientists managed to capture the first ever photo of a supermassive black hole, located 50 million light years away, in a galaxy known as M87. It was taken by the Event Horizon Telescope and showed a dark circle enclosed in a halo of orange – made of hot gas and plasma.





