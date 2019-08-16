Donors to have villages named after them if given above Rs 10 crore for Karnataka flood relief

People donating more than Rs 10 crore for flood relief work in Karnataka will have flood-hit villages named after them. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made the announcement on August 14 at a meeting held with big corporates and industrialists. Villages that benefit from such big donors will be considered “adopted” by them.

This monsoon, several Indian states were inundated; hundreds of lives were lost in the aftermath while thousands were displaced. Sixty one people died in Karnataka alone. Seventeen districts in the state were ravaged by the floods after receiving heavy rainfall between August 5 and 10. Nearly 7 lakh people were evacuated, while 4.69 lakh hectares of crop was destroyed and almost 60,000 houses collapsed.

Yediyurappa has estimated the total losses to be as high as Rs 10,000 crores and sought relief fund of Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre. Hoping to see more private entities come forward to help the displaced, he met 59 business entities, seeking funds for flood relief, reported The Indian Express.

Yediyurappa began asking for donations to the chief minister’s relief fund starting August 9, and Rs 4.09 crore has so far been collected. While the CM expects his new announcement will act as an initiative for big donors, the Janata Dal (Secular) has dubbed the move a “Tughlaq decision”.

The rival political party released a statement, which read: “By offering to rename villages after donors, the government will be erasing the identities of people who have lost everything in the flood. Do not put Karnataka up for sale.”

He was recently also criticised for telling government at a meeting that his government “does not have note printing machines” to help the flood-affected.

Taunting him, the state’s former CM Siddaramaiah said: “There is no printing machine to provide relief funds for those people who have lost their livelihood in a natural disaster. But the CM has the Akshaya Patra to fund MLAs whose greed far exceeds the imagination of the common man.”

The JDS, on the other hand, questioned how Yediyurappa could transport rebel MLAs on chartered flights and keep them in five-star hotels if he did “not have machines to print currency”.

