Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump's visit to push long-pending proposal of setting up 6 nuclear reactors in India

The cost and schedule will be decided upon the finalisation of the proposal, and the administrative approval and financial sanction by the government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

US President Donald Trump will begin his first official visit to India on February 24. During his visit, an announcement is expected on a project proposal to setup up six nuclear power reactors in partnership with US-based Westinghouse Electric Company.

The agreement will layout timelines and lead local constructor for the reactors to be built at Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh, Reuters had reported earlier.

Officials indicated that “techno-commercial discussion to arrive at a project proposal…have made steady progress” and a fresh pact is expected to be inked during the visit, reported The Indian Express. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

US has reportedly been discussing the sale of nuclear reactors to India since the 2008 civil nuclear energy cooperation pact. In 2019, both the countries had announced they were committed to the establishment of the six reactors.

The project is planned to set up six AP-1000 nuclear reactors, each of it having a 1,208 megawatt electric (MWe) capacity. The cost and schedule will be decided upon the finalisation of the proposal, and the administrative approval and financial sanction by the government.

The proposal comes after India’s plans to triple its nuclear capacity by 2024. By 2031, India expects to generate 22,480 MW of electricity from nuclear stations from 6780 MW in 2019.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Donald Trump #India #nuclear energy #Trump India visit #United States

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.